A COMMUNITY hub based at an historic tower in York's City Walls has received a £333 boost as it prepares to distribute food to local residents over Christmas.
The Red Tower York CIC Community Hub, which is based near Foss Islands Road and distributes food from supermarkets on Mondays to the local community, said the money would 'put some smiles' on people's faces.
A spokesperson said it had received a generous gift of £333 from the nearby Waitrose store as part of its John Lewis/Waitrose Christmas community campaign ‘Give a Little Love,’ which supported the Fareshare and Homestart charities.
"The money will be used to add something special to the food supplies that we give out," they added.
"The Red Tower Community Hub are extremely grateful for the donations and the extra gift which will, according to Mo, who leads on the Monday distribution, 'put some smiles on our community’s faces.'
A volunteer said: "We're thrilled with this generous gift from Waitrose which will help us make a special Christmas for our local community in this most difficult of years."