THE bells of York Minster will not chime in the New Year on December 31 in a bid to stop large crowds gathering to mark the start of 2021.

For the first time in as long as anyone can remember, the cathedral's bells will stay silent at the start of next year with the hope that Duncombe Place and the surrounding streets will not become a focal point for revellers, as is traditionally the case.

The announcement from the cathedral authorities reinforces City of York Council's strategy to prevent gatherings and maintain physical distancing in order to control the spread of the Covid-19 infection in the city of York and the wider region.

A spokesman for the Minster said that recent Government guidance and direction from the Central Council of Bell Ringing, gives exceptional permission for bell ringing at places of worship on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day only, in line with local restrictions. The Tier 2 restrictions in York, allow only six bells to be rung at York Minster on those two days. Ringing on New Year’s Eve is not permitted.

The Revd Canon Vicky Johnson, Canon Precentor, at York Minster, said: “The Minster’s bell ringers will be taking a rest this New Year’s Eve and will be celebrating the arrival of 2021 in their homes. The automatic chimes on the Minster’s Great Peter Bell will be switched off as normal from 8pm until 8am.”

Urging everyone to bring in the New Year at home, Vicky continued: “This most unusual and difficult year will draw to a very quiet close. The Minster will be quiet and still on New Year’s Eve. So for this year, we’re asking everyone not to gather at the Minster or elsewhere in the city. Please stay safe and celebrate the New Year at home with your loved ones.

“We must then all hope and pray that 2021 will be a better and kinder year.”

Superintendent Lindsey Butterfield, York and Selby Commander at North Yorkshire Police, said: “Many of us will be welcoming the end of 2020 and be looking to 2021 with a sense of optimism and hope that we can soon return to normal life.

“The best way we can start the New Year is to do so safely and securely. The Christmas exemption period will finish on December 27 and tier restrictions around gathering in and outdoors and hospitality closing times will be back in place.



“Our local policing teams will be patrolling York city centre over the festive period, to ensure everyone enjoys the city safely. They will be following our usual approach of engaging with the public, explaining the health regulations and encouraging people to adhere to the restrictions and using enforcement powers when necessary and proportionate to do so.



“After the year we’ve all had, I’m sure everyone will want to start 2021 on a positive note, so facing a £200 fine would not be a great way to begin the new year. Please ensure that however you choose to see in 2021, it’s in a safe and responsible way and in line with the tier restrictions.”



Sharon Stoltz, Director of Public Health at City of York Council, said: “Please do not gather outside York Minster or anywhere else. No one in the city wants to put loved ones at risk for just one night which could undo all our hard work and sacrifice.



“New Year’s Eve will be after the Christmas bubble period, so regular Tier 2 restrictions will apply: meet only your household or your bubble, or up to six people outside. Please remember to continue to wash your hands, wear a face covering and give each other 2 metres space.”



Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Community Safety, said: “Thank you to everyone who has followed Public Health’s advice to protect our loved ones during this challenging year. To continue that, we’re asking everyone not to gather at the Minster or elsewhere in the city on New Year’s Eve. Our covid support marshalls will be supporting police officers and BID rangers to ask anyone in the city centre to move safely back home.”



Andrew Lowson, chief executive of York Bid, said: "Thank you for supporting the city’s businesses through this difficult year. The winter lights in the city will be switched off around the Minster’s frontage for New Year’s Eve, as we do not want to encourage any gatherings. We hope people understand this is for everyone’s wellbeing and we look forward to welcoming visitors back to the city in 2021.”