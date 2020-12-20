A CITY MP has raised concerns that adherence to the public health measures is flagging in York.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, said that several constituents have “expressed serious concern about the adherence to ‘Hands-Face-Space’ measures in York”.

She said: “I certainly noticed it in York over last weekend and have had a number of constituents write into me too. Clearly, it is hard to know if it is local people or people from further afield as, again, people are reporting that they have noticed a lot of visitors coming to York.”

Recent data from City of York Council shows that two prominent streets - Micklegate and Parliament Street - has seen footfall rocket in the last two weeks.

Micklegate recorded a 94 per cent increase in visitors from December 1 to December 8 - increasing from 13,444 to 26,131.

While Parliament Street recorded 115,165 visitors between December 7 and 13 - up from 44,538 the week before.

York has also seen a slight uptick in Covid cases in recent days.

Ms Maskell added: “Residents and shop workers have expressed their serious concern about the adherence to the ‘Hands-Face-Space’ public health measures in York.

“With Covid-19 as potent as ever and rates rising in many areas, it is essential now more than ever that residents wear masks when out in York and keep their distance. I know that this can be frustrating, but after York has done so well in bringing infection levels right down, we cannot risk another wave."

Sharon Stoltz, director of public health for York council, said: “Over the coming days we will installing new signs across the city to remind residents and visitors to protect each other and loved ones by following the hands, face, space guidance.”

Ms Maskell added: “The city will be busy so it is important that extra vigilance is observed in keeping the whole community as safe as possible. York’s Virtual High Street provides an alternative way to shop local and support the local economy. I noticed York’s streets getting busier over last weekend, so it is important that the local authority take all necessary steps to keep everyone safe.”