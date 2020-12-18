A SUPERMARKET chain with stores in York and Malton is extending its 10 per cent off offer for key workers to support them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Morrisons, which has stores in Foss Islands and Acomb in York as well as Malton, has extended its 10% ‘thank you’ discount until further notice meaning key workers can use it throughout the festive season and into the new year.

The discount is available to NHS staff, teachers and Blue Light Card holders to recognise and thank them for the care and support they have offered to the British public throughout the Coronavirus pandemic.

Morrisons has also made it easier and quicker for NHS staff and teachers to redeem the discount after listening to feedback from key workers. They can now join the More For NHS Club or More For Teachers Club and use the Morrisons More Card app at the till.

Blue Light Card holders still need to present their card at the till of any of Morrisons 498 stores in order to receive their discount.

David Potts, Morrisons Chief Executive, said: “As we approach the Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, we want to continue to support those that have gone above and beyond their usual roles this year, often in exceptionally difficult circumstances. This discount is a thank you for all that they have done and continue to do for us all.”

Morrisons introduced the first ‘Thank you’ discount in April to NHS staff alongside a dedicated shopping hour from 6am - 7am (Mon - Sat). The service has since been extended to include teachers and their support staff as well as emergency service workers via the Blue Light Card.

Additionally, Morrisons is also continuing to offer a 5% discount to its 2,700 farmers to thank them for feeding the nation through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The discount is not valid on fuel, spirits (England), all alcohol (Scotland and Wales), tobacco, lottery products, gift vouchers & cards, infant/formula milk, cash-back, dry cleaning, fireworks, online games & instant tickets, photo printing, saver stamps, postage stamps, ‘Top-Up’ mobile phone cards, garden centre & pharmacy. Full terms and conditions are available here: https://my.morrisons.com/discounts/