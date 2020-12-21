WORK has started on the demolition of a former York company headquarters to make way for a new student accommodation complex.

Diggers are pulling down Shepherd Construction’s former HQ, Frederick House, situated off Fulford Road and next door to York police station.

Builders will then start the construction of a 368-bed student accommodation block, which will be just a 10 minute walk across Walmgate Stray from the University of York campus.

Student Roost, one of the largest student accommodation providers in the UK, has agreed a major deal to purchase the site and another in Bristol from Summix Capital and they are due to be completed in time for September 2022, under a £70 million forward-funding deal agreed with developer Watkin Jones Group.

Stephen Rigby, Chief Investment Officer at Student Roost, said: “It’s fantastic news that we’ve been able to agree this deal with Summix Capital and Watkin Jones, particularly in the current environment.

“It’s another vote of confidence in our business and the PBSA sector from our investors Brookfield and our lenders Investec. York is a very strong market for us.

“We think the completed developments will work very well in these locations, particularly with the wide range of affordable accommodation options that we’ll be offering.”

The Press reported in 2018 how Summix had applied for planning permission to demolish the old office block and build high quality, sustainable and energy efficient new accommodation, with 24-hour security and management.

It said a smaller Shepherd building fronting onto Fulford Road, known as The Guard House, would be retained and refurbished into a reception and amenity building, including shared study spaces and social kitchen and dining facilities.

Fishergate ward councillor Dave Taylor said then that surrounding residents naturally had concerns about noise and parking and overlooking of their homes, and the development must not add to congestion in Fulford Road, which was often overwhelmed with traffic.