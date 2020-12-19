NEW data shows York's most desirable postcodes for people buying a home in the city in 2020.

If you live in the YO31, YO24 or YO30 postcode areas then, Zoopla says your home is in one of the most sought-after locations with YO31, with its proximity to Monks Cross and the city centre, revealed as the most searched for postcode in York in 2020.

Sitting just outside the city walls, YO31 is only a short distance away from local amenities like shops and restaurants and offers easy access to York Minister, adding to the attraction of the postcode.

YO24, home to Goddards house and gardens, secured second place on the list, while YO3O’s attractive buildings and excellent connectivity saw it bag third place.

The city centre YO1 postcode reached number four on the list thanks to its central location, proximity to York Minister and popular shopping streets like Shambles.

YO26 also features in the top five, with attractions like the National Railway Museum highlighting the desirability of the postcode.

The full list including the average house price for each postcode:

1 YO31 £255,015

2 YO24 £265,030

3 YO30 £307,426

4 YO1 £266,209

5 YO26 £296,209

6 YO10 £242,489

7 YO32 £301,191

8 YO62 £297,045

9 YO41 £285,808

10 YO23 £332,491



Data from Zoopla also shows the housing market is set to have its strongest December for more than a decade, as buyers rush to move home before the stamp duty holiday ends. This strong buyer appetite and flurry of activity has pushed annual house price growth to 3.5%, the highest since December 2017.

Ben Hudson, Managing Director of Hudson Moody, an award-winning estate agency in York, said: “From our work with buyers and sellers in York, we see first-hand how much appetite there is across the city, but it’s clear that because of its proximity to the city centre, Monks Cross and excellent schools, YO31 is a desirable postcode and a firm favourite among those looking to move.”

Tom Parker, Consumer Spokesperson at Zoopla said: "Due to its prime position close to the city centre, brilliant transport links and great local shops and restaurants, YO31 has much to appeal to home hunters. The area, which boasts some of the most beautiful properties in York, has been in high demand with property purchasers in York this year, despite several lockdowns."

Current properties for sale on Zoopla in York’s most desirable postcodes include:

4 bed town house for sale Feversham Crescent, York YO31 Price: £530,000

6 bed semi-detached house for sale The Beeches, Dringhouses, York YO24 Price: £875,000

5 bed detached house for sale Clifton, York YO30 Price: £1,295,000

2 bed flat for sale 19 Victoria, Hudson Quarter, York YO1 Price: £512,500

5 bed detached house for sale Church Street, Whixley, York YO26 Price: £800,000

3 bed terraced house for sale Sandringham Street, York YO10 Price: £429,995

4 bed detached house for sale Hundred Acre Farm, Pottery Lane, Strensall, York YO32 Price: £1,200,000

2 bed cottage for sale High Street, Helmsley, York YO62 Price: £440,000

2 bed semi-detached house for sale Main Street, Elvington, York YO41 Price: £220,000

5 bed property for sale Southlands Road, Off Bishopthorpe Road, York YO23 Price: £535,000