SEVERAL people will be spending Christmas behind bars, or will have a prison sentence hanging over their head for the festive season after appearing at York and North Yorkshire Magistrates Courts earlier this month.

Steven James Gledhill, 38, of Hewley Avenue, Tang Hall, was jailed for six months for a string of offences. He admitted having a Stanley knife in Albert Street on January 1, damaging a car on Moss Street on June 23, stealing money at Fulford Road Police Station and skipping bail when he should have attended court on December 4. He must also pay £200 prosecution costs and a £122 statutory surcharge.

Barry John Games, 35, of no fixed address, was jailed for 16 weeks in prison because he assaulted a woman in Sherburn-in-Elmet. He admitted the offence.

He must pay her £75 compensation, and a £122 statutory surcharge and is also subject to a two-year restraining order banning him from contacting the woman in any way.

Adam Thackway, 33, formerly of York and now of Knottingley, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted assaulting a woman. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.

Jessica Freda Elizabeth Silversides, 24, of Scarborough Road, Norton, was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months after she was convicted in her absence of assaulting another woman in Yorkersgate, Malton, on January 23. She was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the victim and banned from ever contacting her again. She was also ordered to pay a £122 statutory surcharge and £625 prosecution costs. . She had denied the assault charge. She admitted a charge of failure to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court for the trial.

Alfie Connor Andrew O’Dwyer, 23, of Thoresby Road, Acomb, was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months after admitting behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a woman in her home on November 22. He was also ordered to pay her £100 compensation, plus a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Thief William Appleton, 65, was given a suspended prison sentence for stealing from John Lewis’ at Vangarde Way, York, after travelling across northern England. Appleton, of Waterloo Terrace, Preston, pleaded guilty to theft of a £1,499 coffee machine and was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.