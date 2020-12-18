A TRAIN passenger who took intimate pictures of another passenger without her knowledge has been given a community order.

District judge Adrian Lower said a male passenger raised the alarm when he saw the actions of John Berwick Kilgour.

The 56-year-old was holding his mobile phone in such a way that he could take a picture up the skirt of a woman passenger sitting opposite him.

British Transport Police boarded the train at York, removed Kilgour from it and arrested him..

Kilgour, of Liberton Drive, Glentrothes, Fife, pleaded guilty to voyeurism.

The judge told him at York Magistrates Court: “This kind of behaviour is absolutely abhorrent.

“Women or men or whoever, are entitled to travel in safety without having their privacy invaded in this way.”

All train passengers were in a way vulnerable, he said, because they had to share space with people they didn't know.

The woman had not realised what was happening while Kilgour was taking the photos though she found out later.

Kilgour was given a nine-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 150 hours’ unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £300 prosecution costs and a £90 statutory surcharge.

For Kilgour, Rachel Cooper said he didn’t recall taking the photos and is “horrified with himself”.

He had been in the Armed Forces and therefore had the mentality that if men had a problem they dealt with it themselves and didn't seek for help.

He had had mental health issues at the time for which he hadn't sought help, though he now had, said the solicitor.

He had also taken steps to change his lifestyle.

After reading a probation report on Kilgour, the judge said Kilgour had been leading a stressful lifestyle that led to him being depressed and suffering from anxiety.

"You had been drinking too much and you had been drinking too much for quite a substantial period of time," he said.

The train had been travelling from Edinburgh to London on November 18, 2019, the court heard.