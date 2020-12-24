THE charity set up in memory of a York schoolboy who died of a brain tumour is to help fund a new project which will boost Yorkshire research into the cancer.

OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity and Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity will jointly fund a new brain tumour tissue bank in Leeds, which is set to open in January.

The bank, headed up by scientist and Associate Professor Dr Lucy Stead at the University of Leeds, will ensure researchers in Yorkshire are better resourced to continue their world-renowned work, providing state-of-the-art resources to collect, examine and conserve fresh tissue samples.

Marie Hughes, of Dunnington, who set up OSCAR’s charity after she lost her son Oscar to a Medulloblastoma brain tumour in May 2014, when he was nine, said it was an "extremely exciting project to get involved with".

Marie, whose five-year-old son Milo is currently undergoing treatment for a different type of brain tumour, said: “The only way to find a cure and less devastating treatments is to undertake critical research.

“The work that Dr Lucy Stead is doing locally will create more opportunities for researchers to have greater success in brain tumour investigation.”

She said the impact the research would have on brain tumour research, not just in Yorkshire, but nationally and globally, was enormous.

The Press reported in September how OSCAR’s had now raised about half a million pounds to help other children facing similar illnesses.

Marie said that since Milo had been diagnosed with brain tumours, the need for the charity had become even more obvious.

She said it had already co-funded a ground-breaking clinical trial which aimed to find out if youngsters could receive less toxic chemotherapy and lower radiotherapy doses without reducing their survival chances.

A spokesperson for the brain tissue bank said an average of 1,000 adults and children were diagnosed with a brain tumour every year in Yorkshire and it was the biggest cancer killer of people aged under 40.

“The prognosis for brain tumour patients has improved very little over the last 40 years,” they said.

“The Leeds Tissue Bank was a collaboration between Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which will collect the tissue samples, and the University of Leeds, which will process, store and distribute the samples for use in medical research.

Dr Stead said: “To understand human disease, we need to learn from patient tissue. This tissue bank will facilitate a large range of brain cancer research in Leeds, and beyond, and help us advance towards finding a cure.”