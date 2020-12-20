REIGNING Miss York Elizabeth Martin has joined forces with another Miss England contestant to raise awareness of charities and community projects that have been sidelined in 2020.

‘Believe’ is a new initiative spearheaded by the two Miss England contestants who bonded over a shared love of their communities.

In a move labelled ‘12 For Change’, reigning Miss York and Miss England 2021finalist Elizabeth and current Miss All African Colours finalist Aminata Sow are pledging 12 months of fundraising and campaigning for issues close to their hearts.

They say the initiative, in Yorkshire and Manchester, will tackle 12 projects, from homelessness to healthy eating, raising awareness and funds for small charities and community groups in the process.

“We feel that a lot of important work has been lost in the narrative of this year,” said Elizabeth. “That’s why we’ve decided to pledge ourselves to our local charities and community to work hard on their behalf in 2021.

“So much essential work isn’t widely known about or understood - and it is important to me, especially when times are so hard for so many, that we do everything we can to help those most in need in our society, and recognise the amazing work people already do to support them.”

The initiative will devote January to work with the homeless, with plans in place to work with York-based charity SASH.

Elizabeth is inviting all those who can to donate food to local food banks to contact her, adding: "The people of York are unquestionably caring.

"2021 is going to be a real opportunity for us to band together and help one-another as we continue to brace the challenges that we, the city and its people face.” Any donation inquiries should be made to believe12forchange@gmail.com.