YORK CITY Football Club plan to christen the new football pitch next month - as the LNER Community Stadium prepares to open to the public from Monday.

City of York council today (Friday) took control of the new stadium and will open parts of the venue to the public on Monday, December 21.

And Stadium Development Director of York City FC, Ian McAndrew, said the club hopes to play its first home game at the site by mid-January.

He said: "It's fantastic for the club, the players and the people of York. It's a wonderful community stadium.

"It's been such a long journey but here we are, throughout all the ups and downs. This will definitely take us to the next level.

"There are the covid tests that we still need to pass but our first game is going to be January. We can't rush it now but it will be a lovely new year present.

"We will, of course, say cheerio to Bootham Crescent and get ready for a big year."

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance, said: "We are proud and excited to let people see the Community Stadium for the first time on Monday.

"There is something for everyone here and it will be a place people can enjoy every day of the year.

"It's not just a football stadium but a place for health, leisure and social activities."

The site will have an 8,000 seat stadium for York City Football Club and York City Knights, a library and community hub, York Against Cancer shop and offices, NHS outpatient services, swimming pool, gym and sports hall.