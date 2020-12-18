IT'S the traditional greetings card image of Christmas Day - a carpet of crisp white snow. But will we get it this year?

Films, advent calendars and decorations may be covered with snow but, according to the Metrological Office, Christmas is only at the beginning of the period when it's likely to snow.

The Met Office says we are much are more likely to see snow between January and March than in December, with snow or sleet falling an average 3.9 days in December, compared to 5.3 days in January, 5.6 days in February and 4.2 days in March.

That will come as cold comfort for people hoping for a bit of festive cheer as 2020 finally comes to an end.

The definition that the Met Office uses to define a white Christmas is for one snowflake to be observed falling in the 24 hours of 25 December somewhere in the UK.

Not so long ago it was only a white Christmas if a flake landed on the Met Office building in London but the number of eligible sites has been expanded in recent years.

This is less to do with accuracy than an increase in betting on a White Christmas.

So what are York's chances this year?

The short answer is -- we don't know yet.

The Met Office says it can only predict with accuracy five days before the big day.

However, there has only been a 'proper' white Christmas four times since 1960 so the odds don't look good.

The last widespread white Christmas was in 2010 (although there were a few flurries in 2017 as well).

So the Met Office is keeping its powder dry at the moment but other forecasters are more certain.

According to MetCheck - an online forecasting service - York has a 25% chance of a white Christmas this year.

So don't pack away your snow globes just yet.