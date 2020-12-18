FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a bin lorry on fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Pickering at around 9am yesterday following reports of a vehicle on fire.
A spokesperson said: “Crews attended a fire to a bin lorry between the cab and compactor.
“The driver of the lorry had extinguished the fire prior to crew’s arrival using dry powder fire extinguishers.
“Crews carried out an inspection and left the incident with the driver.”
Comments are closed on this article.