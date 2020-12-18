POLICE have issued CCTV footage showing the speed with which thieves were allegedly able to steal a catalytic converter from a car in York.

The incident happened outside Home Bargains, Clifton Moor, on the evening of November 3.

Three men used a large jack to lift up a Mazda car, with one of them crawling underneath, North Yorkshire Police said.

They appear to wearing gloves and face coverings, the force added.

It said the car’s catalytic converter was removed and stolen.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which has just become available, is obscured by water droplets. Nevertheless, officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the footage, or were in the area at the time, and have information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1193 Joseph Danson or email joseph.danson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference number 12200193754 when passing on information.

This incident is one of 21 thefts of catalytic converters reported in York in the four months from the start of August 2020, the force said.

As a result, officers have already increased patrols and are urging vehicle owners to take extra precautions.

As the video shows, a catalytic converter can be stolen in minutes – leaving the owner having to deal with insurance claims and expensive repair work.

While there is a legitimate market for second-hand catalytic converters, thieves target them for the scrap value of the precious metals found inside. Hybrid vehicles (whose catalytic converters tend to contain more precious metals) and 4x4s (whose higher chassis make them more vulnerable) are particularly at risk.

Motorists are urged to take extra precautions to protect their vehicles: • With darker nights drawing in, park your car in a locked garage where possible, or a well-lit and populated area.

• Park close to fences, walls or a kerb, or alongside other vehicles, to make theft more difficult. Avoid parking half on the pavement and half on the road, as this may make it easier for thieves to access the catalytic converter.

• If there is a fleet of vehicles, park the low-clearance vehicles to block the high-clearance vehicles and obstruct access underneath.

• Ask your local garage about security measures such as a cage device to lock around the converter, a tilt sensor to activate an alarm if the vehicle is jacked up, or equipment to etch a serial number on the converter itself.

• If you see someone acting suspiciously under a vehicle, report it to the police. If a crime is in progress, dial 999. Obtain as much information as possible, including any vehicle registrations.

Officers are also working closely with local authorities, with posters warning about catalytic converter theft displayed at locations across the city. And scrap metal dealers in the region are being asked to be on the lookout for people attempting to sell on catalytic converters, and pass any information to the police.

