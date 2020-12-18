Greggs is giving away 50,000 breakfasts this week - but you will have to act fast to get yours.

The high street bakery chain famous, for its pasties and sausage rolls, has teamed up with Heinz to give away free breakfasts in the run up to 2021.

From 17 December to New Year’s Eve, customers with the Greggs Rewards app can get themselves a free breakfast roll and a hot drink to takeaway.

So how does it work?

How to claim your free roll

To secure your free breakfast treats, you’ll have to download the Greggs Rewards app, which is available on Apple and Android.

Those who download the free app can choose from bacon, sausage or omelette in their rolls, with any sauce and a hot drink of their choice.

The offer can be loaded into the app as a QR code, and customers can scan at the counter.

App users can also collect digital stamps when buying their favourite food and drinks. Scan your app every time you shop, and for every nine products you buy in a product category, your tenth item in that category will be free.

Greggs festive menu 2020

Greggs has some new additions for its festive menu this year. The popular Christmas menu features everything from special coffees, to festive bakes.

Greggs’ caramel latte makes a comeback for Christmas 2020. The coffee comes with salted caramel syrup, cream and a shortbread crumb. Unlike the festive bake, the latte has reduced in price, dropping from £2.75 to £1.95 for a 12oz cup.

The chain’s popular festive bake will be making its return this year, although it is slightly higher in price. Costing £1.60, the bake contains pieces of chicken breast, sage and onion stuffing and bacon, all encased in a sage and cranberry sauce and delicious flaky pastry.

There is a pigs under blanket baguette, which is filled with pork sausages, sweetcure bacon, pork, sage and onion stuffing, topped with a cranberry and port sauce.

Festive sweet treats include mini shortbreads topped with caramel sauce, Belgian milk chocolate and a gold finish, along with Christmas tree shaped ginger biscuits. These come covered in Belgian chocolate and decorated with sugar ball sprinkles and a sugar paste star.