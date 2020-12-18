PRIMARK'S store at Monks Cross in York is set to open through the night, giving shoppers more time to buy Christmas presents.
The store was due to open at 9am this morning (Friday) and not close until midnight on Saturday night.
It is opening 39 hours straight "to help reduce queues and give customers more time to shop safely," the company said.
To support overnight opening hours, Primark has increased its night time security staff by almost 70 per cent to manage customer queues and help ensure customers feel safe when they are shopping.
Simon Gibbs, retail director for Primark UK & Northern Europe, commented: “The safety of our employees and customers remains our highest priority. The ability to stay open through the night has meant more shoppers can shop safely with us over the festive season.
“We would like to thank customers for their continued cooperation on our social distancing policy and remind them to be considerate of our safety measures, and of others, both while queuing outside and in-store.”
Primark will also be updating customers via Twitter from 8pm today to 8am tomorrow, with hourly queue waiting time updates at stores operating overnight shopping. These live updates will help to keep customers informed on queue times and allow them to make a decision to visit the store during quieter periods.