POLICE will be teaming up with council teams to visit pubs, bars and restaurants to ensure restrictions are being followed.
North Yorkshire Police will provide support and advice to licensed premises in the run up to Christmas, after it was announced that York will remain under Tier 2 measures.
Inspector Andy Godfrey said: “The Christmas and New Year period is traditionally a busy, bustling time in York, with people coming into the city to do their shopping or enjoy a festive meal and drink.
“Our task, as ever, it to ensure people can enjoy the city and everything it has to offer in a safe way.
“York is a fantastic Christmas destination and we would usually be welcoming visitors from all over the country. However, for the time being, we are asking people from outside North Yorkshire to adhere to the advice around limiting their journeys and only travelling if it’s deemed essential.”
Fines of £200 can be issued to people breaking the restrictions.
