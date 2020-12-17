CHILDREN at a York primary have created a special advent calendar - using each day of December to teach British Sign Language (BSL).

Pupils, teachers and school staff have been producing and posting short videos onto the Hempland Primary Academy Twitter page daily, demonstrating how to sign festive words and phrases.

These include Merry Christmas, Christmas jumper and carols.

Hempland Primary on Whitby Avenue is home to the Caddell Centre which opened in December 2015 to create a central place with specialist support for deaf children to attend.

 

 

The centre was commissioned by the City of York Council and is run by the York Specialist Teaching Team in collaboration with the school.

For more British Sign Language Christmas words, follow Hempland Primary Academy on Twitter @HemplandPrimary