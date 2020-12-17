CHILDREN at a York primary have created a special advent calendar - using each day of December to teach British Sign Language (BSL).
Pupils, teachers and school staff have been producing and posting short videos onto the Hempland Primary Academy Twitter page daily, demonstrating how to sign festive words and phrases.
These include Merry Christmas, Christmas jumper and carols.
It's December 1st and Day 1 of our Hempland BSL Advent Calendar 🎅🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/fuZRaZC88j— HemplandPrimary (@HemplandPrimary) December 1, 2020
It's Day 2 of our BSL Advent Calendar 🎄🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/QUxA5CgbgO— HemplandPrimary (@HemplandPrimary) December 2, 2020
It's Day 3 of our BSL Advent Calendar ☕️🎄☕️ pic.twitter.com/Ea6BcoRbJD— HemplandPrimary (@HemplandPrimary) December 3, 2020
It's Friday and here is Day 4 of our BSL Advent Calendar 🧸🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/pshCAcBlZj— HemplandPrimary (@HemplandPrimary) December 4, 2020
It's Day 5 of our BSL Advent Calendar 🎁 Have a great weekend everyone! 😃 pic.twitter.com/SWqOjnzlvS— HemplandPrimary (@HemplandPrimary) December 5, 2020
Good morning! Here is Day 6 of our BSL Advent Calendar 🎄 pic.twitter.com/aLKl5ZjWi4— HemplandPrimary (@HemplandPrimary) December 6, 2020
Hempland Primary on Whitby Avenue is home to the Caddell Centre which opened in December 2015 to create a central place with specialist support for deaf children to attend.
We enjoyed a fabulous Christmas dinner yesterday and so for Day 12 of our BSL Advent Calendar, here is the sign....— HemplandPrimary (@HemplandPrimary) December 12, 2020
Have a great weekend everyone! 😀 pic.twitter.com/hxBKzT5dt9
It's the start of the last week of term and we are really looking forward to all of our bubble Christmas parties this week 🎉— HemplandPrimary (@HemplandPrimary) December 14, 2020
Day 14 of the BSL Advent Calendar is here too! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/nwBlT2IP6J
Day 17 of our BSL Advent Calendar. Merry Christmas! 😃 pic.twitter.com/MhpJelDCC0— HemplandPrimary (@HemplandPrimary) December 17, 2020
The centre was commissioned by the City of York Council and is run by the York Specialist Teaching Team in collaboration with the school.
