THE rolling weekly coronavirus rate in York stood at 63.6 per 100,000 population today - a hugely better figure than the English national average figure of 206 but still almost 20 above the rate needed for the city to be considered for a move into Tier 1.
The infection rate for the City of York Council area, published each day by Public Health England, has now gained new significance after Health Secretary Matt Hancock spelt out yesterday what York needed to do to achieve the lower levels of restrictions of Tier 1.
He said York’s case rate of 65 per 100,000 was a ‘little bit higher’ than for places which were typically taken into Tier 1, for instance Herefordshire, with 45, and the authority’s over-60s case rate was also low.
The Minister added that he would urge everybody right across North Yorkshire to ‘stick at it.’
The rate for the North Yorkshire County Council area yesterday was 101.6 per 100,000, up slightly, while the rate for the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area was 136.3.
Meanwhile, there was good news today from NHS England, which said there had been no more Covid-related deaths at either York or Scarborough hospitals.
It said the total number of such deaths at the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust since the start of the pandemic remained at 336.