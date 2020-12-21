GLOWING snowflakes and twinkling lights have brought a festive boost to a local community thanks to a grant from City of York Council.

Haxby and Wigginton Traders’ Association secured the funds for lights along its main shopping street, The Village.

The council agreed to foot the bill for installing a Christmas tree on the York Road roundabout as well as lights around 24 lampposts and snowflake lights in traders' windows.

The money came from the council’s Secondary Shopping Area Fund in a bid to enhance The Village's vibrancy, increase footfall and boost the economy.

Chris Marsden, association chair, said: “We’re thrilled to have been able to brighten The Village by producing a bigger and better Christmas lights display at a time when everyone needs a boost.

“Haxby and Wigginton have a tremendous range of independent businesses which deserve extra support in these challenging times. We also hope the lights will give a lift to anyone who’s feeling isolated or whose wellbeing is suffering, and signal the brighter times to come.”

He thanked the council for funding and installing the lights and Haxby Town Council for donating the roundabout tree, as well as installing the village green tree.

"The community wasn’t able to unite for our usual big lights switch-on this year because of the coronavirus restrictions, but I hope the display reflects the way we’re pulling together to support our community and promote the 'shop local' message.”

Cllr Edward Pearson thanked all those involved in the 'superb joint effort' in giving Haxby shopping area 'a magical festive makeover'.

"It has been great to see the transformation of our local high street with fairy lights and see shop and restaurant frontages filled with wonderful illuminated snowflakes."