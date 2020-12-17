A DELIVERY driver has been charged with being almost three times over drink drive limit.

North Yorkshire Police say the man, who is in his 40s from the Darlington area, was arrested after police stopped his van in Threshfield near Skipton.

He was taken into custody where a breathaliser reading of almost three times the legal limit was recorded.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon and the man was charged with drink driving at noon today.

A force spokesman said the man will appear before Skipton magistrates next month and becomes the 63rd driver to be arrested on suspicion of drink or drug offences during the force’s Christmas campaign, which began on December 1.

Officers have been conducting roadside breath tests around the clock, including mornings when many motorists are caught over the limit from the night before.

Key routes and rural ‘backroads’ are being targeted and information about possible offenders is being acted on.

Anyone convicted of drink or drug driving gets a criminal record, and is subject to an automatic driving ban of at least 12 months and large fines. Serious offenders can also be jailed.

Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton said: “As our month-long campaign passes its mid-way point, some drivers are clearly still not getting the message – if you drink and drive in North Yorkshire you’ll be caught.

“When you’re caught drink driving, you’ll be charged. You’ll go to court, get a criminal record and will lose your licence.

“We know some motorists have a drink and think they can chance it, or they might just be a little bit over the limit. The truth is, if you’re over the limit even by a fraction you will be dealt with accordingly – there are no second chances.

“So please remember, 2020’s been a terrible year, and one that most people will want to put behind them. Don’t make it even worse – don’t drink and drive.

One hundred motorists were arrested in North Yorkshire during last year’s Christmas campaign, with some blowing more than three times the legal limit.