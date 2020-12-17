“IF kindness was a person, it would be Peter.”

This was just one of a flood of tributes paid today to a York school’s head boy during his funeral at a city church.

Fellow Bootham School students and York City fans lined the pavements - and City supporters’ flags were draped on the walls - as Peter Woodmansey’s funeral procession headed towards Holy Trinity Methodist Church.

The Press reported last week how Peter, aged 17, the son of retired Heworth vicar Michael and city GP Alison, had died in hospital from septicaemia, less than three weeks after having been diagnosed as suffering from leukaemia.

Peter’s brother Stephen said today that he ‘probably never knew how much he meant to us.’

He said: “He was just pure, natural kindness. He brought happiness, kindness and love.”

He said a nurse at the intensive care unit had said Peter was the bravest boy they had ever met.

Peter’s co-tutor Ruth Crabtree said in a eulogy read out to mourners that Peter ‘had a smile as wide as his heart and an inner glow which radiated sweetness and friendliness.’

She said: “He was happy in his own skin, a friend to all and cared deeply about everyone. He was liked by staff and students equally.

“I will treasure the time we spent together, talking about a range of topics from the changeable fortunes of York City to his passion for Classical Civilisation and his work experience on an Archaeological dig (which involved him standing in a field for a week, which he loved!)

“To think that he won’t come into tutor group anymore in the mornings and smile at me and ask me how I am is heartbreaking.

“Peter embodied everything that was goodness, and light and was one very special human being.

“He would have done so much good in the world. He was a credit to his family and I feel blessed to have known him.”

Fellow co-tutor Martyn Beer said: “His kindness and good cheer shine bright – on a Monday morning registration when he lit up the room with his entry and news of York City’s victory (or narrow miss) over the weekend – through to the welcoming, gentle approach to the person new to the school.”

Another teacher, Sally Gray, said:” As you have already heard, his kindness is Peter’s most frequently cited attribute -and what an attribute, so generously and constantly offered.

“Student after student references it, and his teachers do too.

“One friend summed this up with beautiful simplicity, in saying that ‘if kindness was a person, it would be Peter.’”