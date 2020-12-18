PLANS for York's new Roman Quarter development have been revised.

And the project has won further support from two York business leaders.

The scheme would see a new Roman visitor attraction built on Rougier Street, along with apartments, offices, shops and leisure space which could include a bar, restaurant or music venue.

A planning application submitted to City of York Council is set to be decided in the new year - but in response to comments on the scheme the designs have been changed again.

Alterations include reducing the size of the building on the Tanner Row side and creating "more distinct elements" to the building to break down its mass appearance.

David Kerfoot, chair of York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, and Greg Dyke, chair of Make it York, have now backed the proposals too - saying they will help boost the city's economic recovery from the pandemic.

Mr Dyke says a two-year archaeological dig at the site will "help to unearth the secrets of York’s past and tell the city’s story".

In a letter of support he writes: “The opportunity to bring a globally unique attraction should be firmly grasped as it will raise the profile of York across the world.

“This project heralds a major investment in the city centre and we will bring a host of economic, cultural and education benefits to York and indeed the wider region.

"We hope that the council approves the planning application so the project can move forward and we see these benefits realised."

Mr Kerfoot has also written in support of the scheme, saying: "The proposed public engagement programme connected with the two-year excavation, which could commence in 2021, will provide a much needed series of events to stimulate tourism and provide cultural events that will reach a wide range of audiences."

“As a LEP we can clearly see that this project offers the following benefits to York and the wider region. It will provide new economic stimulus to the city, which is critical as the region plans its economic recovery from Covid-19."

There have been an additional 65 letters of support for the scheme sent to the council and 34 letters objecting to the plans.

The application can be viewed at planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online-applications reference 19/02672/FULM.