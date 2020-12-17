YOUNGSTERS at a York primary school were given a special panto Christmas present this year.

Children from Carr Junior School in Acomb were treated to a performance of York Theatre Royal’s Travelling Pantomime on Wednesday.

As part of the theatre’s plan to bring their pantomime to every part of the city, Carr Junior was chosen as the venue for the Acomb ward, with an evening performance for the community and the school also hosted a special show during the afternoon especially for the children.

The school is separated into Covid-secure year group bubbles, so head teacher Vicki Kerr drew one lucky year group - Year 6 - out of a Santa hat to watch the show live in the school hall, while the other years watched virtually from their classrooms.

The children got to choose the panto and went for Dick Whittington for the afternoon showing and the community performance in the evening was Jack and the Beanstalk

School governor, Kate Smithson, said: “The show was a hit with the children and the later performance for the community. A real festive treat - made me feel a bit merrier certainly.

“The feeling of joy in the room was so lovely. It was one of those simple pleasures that we haven’t been able to do for so long and the children absolutely loved it.

“They even got one of the Year 6 teacher, Rob Johnson up on stage joining in as well, much to his embarrassment.”

Executive Director Tom Bird said: “Our Travelling Pantomime is a rip-roaring Christmas treat for the whole family.

“Audiences can expect hilarity and chaos, music and magic as our amazing actors visit every corner of York.”

Carr Junior is part of the South Bank MAT which in October announced plans to merge with South York Multi Academy Trust.