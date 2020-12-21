A YORK firm has pledged to fund the training and support of 145 Samaritans volunteers to mark its 145-year anniversary.

Redmayne Bentley, an investment management firm with a York office, chose to help the charity in light of the struggles many are facing due to Covid-19.

Paul Lumley, head of office and investment manager in York, said 2020 had been an extremely difficult and challenging year for many people, organisations and charities.

"We have chosen to support the Samaritans as they offer support for anyone who’s in need, whenever they need it.

"More than ever this year, we have been mindful of the importance of positive mental wellbeing for our colleagues, our clients and their families and our wider community.

"Our main focus during this pandemic has been the safety and wellbeing of our teams, clients and their loved ones."

Redmayne Bentley operates across the UK, providing investment services to individuals, families, charities, trusts as well as financial and other professional advisers.

The York office which was founded in 1998 now includes Paul Lumley, Chris Steward, Suzanne Oliver and Jamie Cooper.

Paul added: “We are fortunate that we have been able to adapt to the pandemic with relative ease and continue to maintain the delivery of high standards of client service, which was set out by the firm’s founder from all those years ago, and continues to set us apart from our competitors."

Sam Gale, corporate account manager for the Samaritans, said the support was vital. "These uncertain, challenging times have been affecting everyone’s mental health and Samaritans have been providing emotional support round the clock. "Since the pandemic began, we have been providing support over 7,000 times a day to people struggling with issues such as loneliness, domestic violence, money worries, unemployment and anxiety. The donation will enable us to continue to be there round the clock for anyone struggling to cope.”