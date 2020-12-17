POLICE are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and other information after a man was assaulted.

North Yorkshire police say the incident happened near the Norton Industrial Estate in the early hours of Wednesday, December 16.

The assault took place at about 5.45am in the wooded snicket which runs in-between Westfield Way and Stock Close / Evergreen Way.

The 27-year-old victim, who was on his way to work, was grabbed on the shoulder by an unknown male who emerged from the bushes. After a brief struggle, the victim broke free before the man fled up the snicket in the direction of Fletton Road.

The suspect is described as white, with a tanned complexion and black hair. He was about 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins tall and of stocky build. He was also dressed in dark clothing and was wearing a clear plastic face visor with blue padding on the forehead.

Investigating officer PC Wayne Leith said: “Thankfully random assaults of this nature are few and far between. As such, we do want the public to be unduly alarmed but we are urging people to be vigilant in the area and especially so during the hours of darkness.

"Anyone who feels they might have information of relevance to the ongoing investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC829 Wayne Leith. You can also email wayne.leith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk"