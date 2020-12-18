PLAYGROUNDS could get new slides, roundabouts or even exercise equipment - as part of a £100,000 funding pot announced by City of York Council.
The cash has been put aside to create new playgrounds - or buy new equipment for existing play areas.
Community groups, local councillors and housing associations can all bid for a share of the money. They could win up to £30,000 to create a new playground or up to £10,000 to upgrade an existing one.
Applications should include an idea of cost, evidence of consultation with residents and of a 15 per cent cash contribution from another source, such as parish funding.
Apply at york.gov.uk/PlayAreaImprovements by 28 February.
Cllr Darryl Smalley said: “Ensuring we have excellent play areas across the city is crucial in supporting our communities and most importantly, providing safe places for young people to enjoy themselves.”
“Sadly we all know of play areas in our communities that are looking a bit tired and could do with some much needed TLC. I’m delighted we can offer this funding to complement and work with other community groups support their projects."