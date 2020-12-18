It makes no difference what the government and the scientists say, or what restrictions are in place, irresponsible and selfish people will do what they want over Christmas.
At the start of the pandemic I thought it would bring out the best in people but sadly, for some, it has brought out the worst.
And how many raging alcoholics are there that they can afford to waste food just to get a few drinks in a pub?
D. Vieira, Station Avenue, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment