Fortunately our experience of Covid vaccinations was very different from that of some of your readers (Confusion over Covid jab roll-out in York, December 17).
We were invited by letter to an appointment at Haxby Group Practice. This was followed up by a phone call to see if we were able to keep the appointment.
We went on Wednesday evening.
Everything was highly organised, we were treated with efficient kindness and given an appointment in January for the follow up vaccination.
Many thanks to this practice for their excellent service.
Anne and David Wright, Haxby
Our surgery was superb about giving us the jab
In contrast to Mrs. Campbell’s experience I must commend the efficiency of Haxby Group Practice.
On Monday my wife and I received a phone call followed by letters on Tuesday notifying us of our slot on Wednesday at Haxby Surgery.
The organisation at the surgery was superb. We look forward with confidence to our second jab at the same time on January 6.
Roger King, Briergate, Haxby
