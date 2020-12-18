CITY chiefs are asking residents and businesses to share their views on the council’s next budget - and warning that the authority faces a £15 million funding gap.

Early in the New Year, City of York Council will have to set a budget for the next financial year (2021/22).

The council says the impact of the pandemic has been unprecedented and despite the Government’s promise to give councils everything they need, York faces a budget gap of more than £15 million, an issue that has been compounded by successive years of Government funding cuts.

The council says its initial focus for the 2021/22 budget is to stabilise the authority’s financial position.

This year, there are a number of different ways to get involved and have your say on the council’s next budget:

l Complete the paper survey in Your Local Link, which is being distributed to all York households from December 15

l Complete the online survey which closes on Sunday, January 31 at www.york.gov.uk/budget

l Join a live Facebook Q&A on January 6 at 5pm at facebook.com/cityofyork

l Attend one of the virtual decision making sessions: January 12 – 10am, 2pm and 5.30pm, and January 13 – 10am and 2pm.

Councillor Nigel Ayre, Executive Member for Finance and Performance, said: “It is clear to see that the impact of the pandemic has been unprecedented and like many other local authorities across the UK, we are facing difficult decisions in our upcoming budget.

“Since the very beginning of this pandemic, the council has worked round the clock to ensure that support is there for our most vulnerable residents, as well as the thousands of businesses across the city. Whether that be delivering food parcels, or providing grant funding to a struggling local business, we have provided critical support whilst demand for our services has increased, and income has dramatically fallen. Now we must face these difficult financial challenges, so we can continue York’s recovery and continue to deliver value for money services to local communities.

“To help us make these tough decisions, we want to hear what’s important to you. It is important that residents and business have an opportunity to feed directly into the budget setting process. Last year, hundreds of residents and businesses took part in the budget consultation and their contribution was extremely helpful in setting our budget. With that in mind, I would strongly encourage everyone to get involved and tell us what they think should be prioritised in the new council budget.”

For more information, please visit www.york.gov.uk/budget