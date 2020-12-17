EAGER young historians from a York primary school have been taking over the Twitter account of York Castle Museum today - inspired by the Trust's Stone Age Collection.
Year three and four pupils from The Ralph Butterfield Primary School in Haxby were sent real Stone Age objects to study from York Museums Trust's collections, as part of their From Flint to Iron topic, looking at the everyday life of people of the Stone Age through to the Iron Age.
Since then, they have been busy creating their own representations of Stone Age Artefacts, such as pendants, tools and cave drawings.
Now they're sharing them online via the Castle Museum's Twitter feed - @YorkCastle.
Philip Newton, communities engagement researcher for the Trust, said: "At the Trust, we are always looking at new ways to encourage different audiences to engage with our collections and the Twitter Takeovers have proved really popular.
"The Ralph Butterfield pupils have worked really hard on this project and it is fantastic to be able to share their brilliant creations and thoughts on the Stone Age objects with everyone."
The Takeover is the latest in a series by the Trust, which has also included York Travellers Trust, the Good Organisation and the University of York BAME Student Network.
The next Takeover will be with the York Liberal Jewish Community on January 27th for Holocaust Memorial Day.