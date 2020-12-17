QUAD bike thieves were foiled after a GPS vehicle tracker alerted its owner that it was being stolen.
North Yorkshire Police claim that at about 2.30am on Wednesday, December 16, a farmer who lives near Gargrave, received an alert that his quad bike was being moved.
He called 999, and officers made towards the remote location, but when they arrived, the suspects had fled over fields into the darkness. However, they left empty-handed, leaving the Honda quad behind them in the farmyard.
Enquiries are ongoing, including forensic examination of items at the scene of the burglary.
PCSOs from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce attended the farm today to provide crime prevention advice.
Sixteen incidents involving the theft of quad bikes were reported in North Yorkshire in October 2020 – the same number as in October 2019. Quads are specifically targeted by criminals, as they are relatively small, valuable and left in sparsely-populated areas.
Inspector Matt Hagen, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: “Quite apart from their monetary value, the loss of a quad can have a really significant impact on farms and other rural businesses. The good news is security measures, in particular vehicle trackers, can be extremely effective.”
Following these incidents, officers are urging all owners to increase the security around their vehicles:
- Fit a GPS tracking device
- Park as close to your premises as possible, ideally in a locked outbuilding with CCTV and security lighting, preferably out of sight from nearby roads
- Remove keys when not in use, and do not leave them near the quad
- Secure with wheel clamps and/or locking posts
- Mark or customise your quad so it is easily identifiable, and keep a record, including photographs and serial numbers.
