FORECASTERS say there's a growing possibility of a white Christmas on northern hills.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says in its latest monthly outlook that confidence is growing for at least a couple of days of colder and brighter weather by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,as winds change to a north-westerly direction.
It says scattered wintry showers in this north-westerly flow may fall as snow, raising the possibility of a white Christmas in parts of the UK, with Scotland and hillier parts of northern England and Wales standing the best chance.
It says a frost is very likely at night for many places.
Its specific forecast for Christmas Day in York is for sunny intervals, but with a maximum temperature of only 4C, and it is predicting sleet showers in Goathland in the middle of the North York Moors.
However, the Met Office long range forecast makes no mention of sleet or snow over Christmas in Yorkshire and The Humber.