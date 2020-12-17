A driver who head-butted another driver in "car park" rage, has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Charles Andrew Chapman, 57, damaged the victim's car when both were in a supermarket car park on November 10, 2019, district judge Adrian Lower told York Magistrates Court.

The victim started photographing the damage, Chapman lost his temper and head butted him.

"He was perfectly entitled to take pictures of his own vehicle," the judge told Chapman.

"It appears to be a case of car park rage".

Neither man knew each other.

The victim told police: "Before this, I just thought people were people. I hadn't thought people would do this."

Chapman, of Sycamore Road, Barlby, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He admitted assault by shoulder barging the complainant, but the judge decided he had head butted him after hearing evidence.

He was given a 20-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does 180 hours' unpaid work. He must also pay the victim £500 compensation for the assault, £300 prosecution costs and a £122 statutory surcharge.

Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting, said the victim had got a quotation of £748.58 for the damage but the prosecution did not have a copy of the quotation to hand to the judge.

For Chapman, Cheryl Rudden said he was willing to compensate the victim for the damage to the vehicle.

He had been suffering from mental health problems and in the period leading up to the incident in Morrison's car park, Selby, there had been family issues that had caused him concern.

As a result he had not coped properly with what had happened.

Chapman apologised to the victim and the victim's wife who had seen what had happened.