A NORTH Yorkshire school has handed over hundreds of Christmas gifts to charity.
Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate has handed over more than 400 Christmas gifts to Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC).
The gifts were donated by staff and parents towards the 2020 Gift Appeal, and will go to families facing difficulties this Christmas.
Amy Martin, QE chair of the board, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response to our Christmas Gift Appeal and our community has donated with such thoughtfulness and generosity. We have a huge array of gifts for everyone, from babies right up to 19 year olds. We are proud to be working with this wonderful charity to spread some Christmas joy to families who are facing a challenging time this Christmas.”
HHCC and volunteer manager, and Old Ethelburgian, Sammy Lambert, said: “We are very grateful for the kindness and generosity of the public in donating gifts for this year’s appeal. Our health visitors and school nurses have been working incredibly hard through the pandemic to support families across our region.
“This year has been particularly challenging for many and by donating a gift to families facing difficulty we hope to make their Christmas a little more special.
“We are grateful to Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate for choosing to support Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity in this great cause.”