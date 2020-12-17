FUNERAL directors in York invited neighbours to join them for a socially-distanced carol service ahead of the festive break.
J Rymer in York and residents from Penley’s Grove Street in Monkgate got together for the outdoor service.
The team from Rymer’s brought in a Victorian-style fairground organ to accompany the rendition of Christmas favourites outside their premises.
The Carol Service coincided with the illumination of a 20ft Christmas memorial tree in the front garden of the funeral home.
Children from the street took turns to have a “selfie” with the tree.
Richard Jackson, funeral manager, said: “This year has been immensely challenging for our community and will be particularly hard for those who are recently bereaved.
"We wanted to show some support for our neighbours and everyone enjoyed the community coming together as a symbol of hope.”
It is hoped that the Carol Service will become an annual event.