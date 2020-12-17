A COLOURFUL face covering designed by a 10-year-old girl is now being sold at a York shopping centre, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to her school.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York partnered with St Oswald's CE Primary School in Fulford to launch Design a Smile, an artistic community initiative which highlights the importance of working together to keep each other safe from Covid-19.

McArthurGlen asked pupils from a primary school local to each of its six UK centres to design their own face coverings inspired by smiles and positivity.

A winning face covering design from each centre’s local school has been selected by TV presenter and campaigner, Katie Piper, to be manufactured and sold.

Customers can now purchase York’s winning face covering - designed by a girl called Anna from St Oswald's CE Primary - at the local outlet's Guest Services for £5, with all the money going to the school.

Not only will each sale support the local school, it will also remind and encourage guests of the importance of wearing a face covering when visiting the centre’s stores.

As a thank you to St Oswald’s School for their participation in the Design a Smile project - and to the children for their creativity - McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York will also be gifting the school several baby oak trees to plant as a gesture of their ongoing partnership and friendship.

Paul Tyler, centre manager, said: “I have always hugely admired the work that teachers do to shape the future lives of our children, and even more so throughout this challenging past nine months. At McArthurGlen, we consider education for all to be of the utmost importance and have welcomed this chance to support the community by giving back to our centre’s local school.

"As we leave lockdown and enter the new localised tier system, we hope that this initiative will also encourage customers to adhere to the Government-recommended health and safety measures in and outside of the centre. We thank St Oswald’s School for their support on this exciting initiative and look forward to many more future collaborations.”