RESIDENTS are being warned to be on their guard after two burglaries.
North Yorkshire Police say both burglaries occurred during the day on Wednesday, December 16 in Hilton Lane and Park Row in Knaresborough sometime between 10.30am and 6pm. Thieves forced entry and left with about £1,000 worth of jewellery.
A spokesman for the police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify potential suspects.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about any jewellery you may have seen for sale on local social media sites or in shops. The items include a silver ring with gold love hearts and a Tiffany necklace with a silver heart attached.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Mark Nursey. You can also email mark.nursey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200235413.
