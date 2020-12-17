WE’RE delighted to announce the winner of The Press best fish and chip restaurant competition.
The Scrapbox in Dunnington got just short of 5,400 votes from readers to snatch the title.
Lauren Wood marketing executive at The press, who organised the competition, said: “We had an overwhelming response from the local fish and chip shops. All finalists were so enthusiastic when getting their customers involved. It was amazing to see the healthy competition between businesses.”
Aman Singh, who owns the business with his brother, Gavin, said: “It was a real surprise, we didn’t know we’d been nominated till one of our customers told us, but it’s just amazing.”
Mr Singh went on to say that, although the restaurant side of the business has been closed since March, the fish and chip shop is doing a strong trade.
He said: “I don’t think we have been affected as much as a lot of businesses. I think fish and chip shops will survive anything.”