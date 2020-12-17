CHILDREN can experience all the fun and excitement of live theatre this Christmas thanks to a theatre show from Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) that will soon be available to stream online.

Families who access regional food banks will be the very first to exclusively see Magic Circus days before both show goes on general release to the public on Saturday at 2.30pm and will be available for up to seven days.

Thanks to a grant of £4,100 from the East Yorkshire based I am Fund, via the HEY Smile Foundation, two shows – The Magic Circus and The Wizard of Castle Magic - were performed live by renowned Hull-based theatre company Magic Carpet Theatre behind closed doors at PAC this autumn and filmed by local production company Digifish.

Families accessing the People’s Pantry in Pocklington, Market Weighton and Home on Spalding Moor will be the first to receive an exclusive free link to watch The Magic Circus, or a free DVD copy of the show, before it is rolled out to other food banks across the East Riding.

PAC Director Janet Farmer said: “With our national reputation for presenting high quality children’s theatre and workshops we have really missed being able to offer our family theatre programme to our audiences this year, especially at a time when we would traditionally be enjoying the build up to our popular pantomime.

“So, we are delighted to be able to bring the magic and joy of live theatre to our younger audiences through the power of live streaming.

“The funding we have secured will enable us to develop an enhanced online presence, with the long-term aim being to see sustained arts engagement from younger generations during the pandemic and increased attendance at PAC events when we are eventually able to re-open our doors. We are extremely grateful to the ‘I am Fund’ and the HEY Smile Foundation for making this possible. “We hope the show will bring a bit of happiness and cheer to families after what has been an incredibly tough year and we think it makes for the perfect run up to Christmas.”

PAC plan to release The Wizard of Castle Magic in time for February half term, and as part of the project they also plan to offer online workshops next year.

Magic Carpet Theatre are firm PAC favourites, renowned for their circus skills, magic and audience participation, and have staged numerous sold-out events at the venue in recent years.

Magic Circus is a fast-moving, colourful circus themed show combining magical illusions, comedy, circus skills and puppets that tells the hilarious tale of what happens when the ringmasters’ planned extravaganza has to be left to the clowns.

Based on the traditional Sorcerer’s Apprentice tale The Wizard of Castle Magic is guaranteed to enchant audiences ages three to 11 and their families with a script packed full of comedy, illusion, and special theatrical effects.

Magic Circus will be available to watch online for free on the Pocklington Arts Centre YouTube channel from 2.30pm on Saturday.

The Wizard of Castle Magic will be available to stream via YouTube from 2.30pm on February 18.

Donations in support of PAC can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/magic-carpet-theatre