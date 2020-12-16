A MAN was threatened with a belt during an attempted robbery outside a North Yorkshire pub, say police.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened outside the Coach and Horses pub in Commercial Street, Tadcaster, at 6.20pm last Friday.

It said a 41 year-old man was threatened by two men he had approached after witnessing one of them urinating on the pub wall.

"It is alleged that the first offender took off his belt and threatened to hit the victim if he did not give him his phone," it said.

"The second offender then exited a dark blue taxi and ran towards the victim before grabbing the victim’s shopping bags.

"A silver car then approached and beeped the horn at the two men before they made off in the blue taxi."

The first man is described as white, aged 25-35 years old, approx. 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with stocky shoulders. He was clean shaven with short ginger hair and was wearing a navy blue jumper and navy blue jeans.

The second man was also described as white, aged around 25-35 years-old and of skinny build.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances, in particular information about the identity of the offenders and the taxi they left in, and they would like to speak to the driver of the silver car that stopped.

Anyone with information should phone 101 and ask for PC Alan Mason, or email alan.mason@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12200227267.