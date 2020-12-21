MARY Ann Foley has died in York at the age of 98 and is remembered fondly for her smile, cheeky chuckle and being one of the first traffic wardens.

Born in 1921, in Hull, to Anne and Edwin Smith, she began her working life at Marks and Spencers, but in 1961, changed direction and became one of the first traffic wardens.

Based in Leicester at this time, she met Tom, a fellow traffic warden, and she married him in 1975 - at the age of 48.

After 16 years as a traffic warden, Mary took early retirement to move to Ireland with Tom, so that they could care for his family. It was a complete change of lifestyle for Mary. From the hustle and bustle and active social life of the city, to a quite chalet on a small holding in the Irish countryside. Mary kept herself busy though with donkeys, little horses, a Yorkshire Terrier and a poodle called Brandy.

Mary Ann as a traffic warden

Following Tom's death in 1996, Mary moved into a flat in York to be near her niece Carol with whom she was particularly close and who she called "the daughter I never had".

Mary soon made a life for herself. She was very independent and often went shopping to Hull or Leeds by bus.

There were happy times spent with Carol and her family too, including a surprise party held for Mary, where Carol and the guests dressed up as traffic wardens. The cake was even in the shape of a traffic warden’s hat.

Mary died on October 25 and was cremated on November 11 2020 at York Crematorium.

Mary Ann Foley, who has died aged 98

Kate, Mary’s great niece, was unable to attend because she was self-isolating, but asked celebrant Fiona Brown to read this tribute to mourners:

"This is probably the hardest thing I have ever had to do, and the thought of Mary no longer being with us, fills me with nothing less than sadness. However, we are all here to celebrate her life and all that she was.

"I’m sure every single one of you here, has something to share about how Mary touched your life, and understand the spirit and joy, she brought to everyone. Mary had a long life, and at 98, which is an exceptional age, only matches the exceptional woman she was.

"I’ve never met a person in my short lifetime, that remotely compares to this lady. And I don’t think there is anyone that would disagree. She spent years of her 80s telling me she wasn’t a day over 65. And I don’t think I had any reason to disbelieve her.

"Her hair, her teeth, her immaculate dress sense, is how I’m going to remember her. Her ability to sit like a lady in the corner of the room, only to come out with the most shocking anecdotes of what she had been up to, reading or investigating, over the past few weeks. Leaving everyone, choking on their dinner, drink or anything they may have put in their mouth at that moment. Her comedy timing was impeccable. Whether she knew that or not, will be a mystery to us all. But all the same she never failed to hit the spot.

"She was such a kind and caring woman, who would have readily gone without, for the happiness of others. But, do you know what, she didn’t ever have to go without, because, just being in a room with this woman filled everyone with joy!

When people pass, we all wish we’d had more time to tell them what we really thought about them, whilst they were alive. Mary, has to be the only person that thought 10 years ago … “actually I’d really like to know what people think of me” ... so came back for a second go.

I remember when she was in hospital after her stroke and “they chose” to put her on the pathway, “End of Life they said” … I said “You don’t know Mary!”

It turns out they didn’t get to choose … she chose her own time... and how wonderful is that!"

Mary Ann Foley was cremated on Friday, November 11 2020 at York Crematorium. The ceremony was conducted by Simon Aston of JG Fielder & Son and led by Fiona Brown, Celebrant, Your Ceremony.