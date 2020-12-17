YORK'S coronavirus rate has stopped falling - and begun to rise slightly in the past few days.

Public health director Sharon Stoltz has urged people to keep to the 'hands, face, space' guidance, particularly during the Christmas holidays.

She said: "Our numbers have stopped falling. There's some indication that those numbers may have just started to rise a little over the last couple of days."

And she warned: "We are still seeing new cases every day and it doesn't take much for those case numbers to suddenly increase."

The covid vaccine is set to be rolled out to staff at York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital - but a meeting heard that no definite date for vaccinations to start has been confirmed yet.

Ms Stoltz said she believes it is unlikely normal life will resume until next summer at the earliest.

She said: "It's fabulous that we have the vaccine but realistically people need to prepare for not going back to normal until summer at the earliest."

About 70 per cent of the population needs to be vaccinated, the meeting heard. And the NHS is "not out of the woods yet" Ms Stoltz warned, as hospitals face winter pressures as well as caring for coronavirus patients.

"We know it doesn't take much for this virus to get out of control," she said.