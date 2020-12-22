It's been difficult to get married this year, what with lockdowns and Covid restrictions.

So congratulations to Annabel and Andrew Crampton of Heworth, York, who got married - and shared their happy day with us.

Here is their lockdown wedding story...

When did you get married?

October 3, 2020

Where did you get married?

Pavilion Hotel, York

Celebrating the wedding of Andrew and Annabel

Where did you have your reception?

Pavilion Hotel, York

Tell us about the proposal?

In Australia, next to a waterfall while we were travelling around the world in 2018.

What did you both wear?

Suit and a wedding dress.

What was the best bit about your wedding?

Despite everything that happened leading up to the wedding (restrictions coming into place) the day was perfect with just family. Annabel’s dad walked her down the aisle and my sister Joanne stepped in as my “best man”.

The happy couple at The Pavilion Hotel, York

What challenges, if any, did you have to overcome to have your wedding this year?

Last year the plan started with a big wedding day with 100 people. Everything was planned and paid for. The plan was for a giant wedding party in York then for us to fly to Vegas to tie the knot officially. Then coronavirus struck. Skip to a week before the wedding. We had finally settled, re-planned and whittled down to 30 guests, then all of a sudden Boris made the announcement to reduce weddings to 15 people. We had to call people and de-invite them that night. Leaving just our family members at the wedding.

Who would you like to thank for helping make your big day so special?

We’d love to thank both sides of our family for an amazing day. With a big thanks to our little dog Dylan (who was present on the day complete with a suit!).

Are you planning a honeymoon, if so, where?

We honeymooned in the Lake District which consisted of an amazing barn conversion at Lake Windermere.

