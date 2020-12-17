BIN and recycling collection dates have changed for the Christmas period.

Starting this Saturday, December 19, some waste collection rounds will take place the day BEFORE the normal bin day.

It means bins and recycling due to be collected on Monday, December 21, will now be picked up on Saturday, December 19.

Bin rounds will return to normal collection dates the week after Christmas, Monday 28 December. But bins that would usually be collected on Friday, January 1, will be picked up on Saturday, January 2 instead.

Look up collection days at york.gov.uk/refuselookup.

Christmas trees and wreaths can be chopped up and placed in garden waste, to be taken away when collections begin in April.

Or they can be taken to the tip at Hazel Court or Towthorpe - which are both closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Christmas items including greeting cards, paper, wrapping paper (non foil), cardboard (please break down), plastic bottles, tins or glass can also be added to recycling.

Extra recycling can be put out in clear untied bags or in open boxes.

City centre residents whose recycling is collected by St Nick's will have recycling collected on Monday 28 December rather than Friday December 25 and on Monday January 4 rather than Friday January 1.