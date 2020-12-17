ONE of York's most recognisable figures will be returning to the small screen today (Thursday) with a second appearance on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch.

York town crier Ben Fry, a familiar face in the city where he regularly promotes local businesses, has been invited back to the TV studio to shout about his shop, The Potions Cauldron, and talk about what impact being on the show has had.

Ben is also planning to gift a giant jar of 'unicorn pooh' to the presenter, Steph McGovern.

Weighing in at 2.5kg, the jar is ten times larger than the shop's usual 250g offerings of fudge - to reflect the ten-fold boost to online sales generated by The Potions Cauldron's first screen appearance.

Ben and business partner Phil Pinder enjoyed a brief spell on the live programme's mini pop-up market feature in November, which triggered a 'phenomenal' response, generating more than a month’s worth of online sales.

The duo had set up a stall to promote their products, including their magical drinkable potions, to the presenters and wider audience.

"Steph has invited Steph back on Thursday. They are doing 'the best of the Christmas markets and catching up with traders who have been on the show to find out how things have been."

He said business had been brisk, and they were expected another spike in sales at the weekend after the show.

"We had to close the internet for two days on Monday and Tuesday just to catch up. And we have called in extra help from family and friends and we have a full warehouse for this weekend. Even if it is another 100 orders that will help. We are doing last-minute Christmas boxes. Tuesday is the last posting day for us. We will close the website at midnight on Saturday."

He paid tribute to all the small business owners working hard to get through the current crisis.

"I would hate to see anyone go out of business because of this. It is about trying to keep your head above the parapet. I think anyone still in business is in it becasue they really want to be. They have had to beg or borrow to get to this stage. Full credit to those carrying on and protecting their workers. it is now easy. I hope everyone has a great Christmas and can relax."

Best-selling products at The Potions Cauldron include their shimmering soft drinks and their ‘magic meter’, a liquid-filled glass instrument which bubbles when held in the hand of anyone who is magical.