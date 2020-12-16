TV celebrity Gregg Wallace has been spotted visiting more of York's historic haunts this week while filming in the city for a new Channel 5 series.
Gregg Wallace’s Fun Weekend in York is understood to be one of eight episodes which will be aired in Spring 2021 featuring different UK destinations.
The Potions Cauldron welcomed TV celebrity Gregg Wallace who has been filming in York this week for a new Channel 5 series. Picture: Ben Fry
The filming follows Gregg Wallace's Magical Christmas Market for Channel 5 in which the presenter takes viewers on a festive trip to enjoy the ultimate Christmas Market experience in Europe.
The MasterChef judge has created a stir during his ambles around York this week, while visiting shops - including the popular Bluebird Bakery and The Potions Cauldron on Shambles - as well as trying out the local cuisine at the Guy Fawkes Inn on High Petergate.
He even tried his hand at bell ringing after meeting York's town crier and Visit York tourism champion Ben Fry.
Phil Pinder, of The Potions Cauldron, said the star was 'absolutely lovely' with a great sense of humour.
"He was interested in the history of Shambles and the quirky tales."
He added: "We had to strip the shop of Christmas decorations and pull down our tinsel for him coming in."
The series will be aired in Spring, when it is hoped the coronavirus crisis will have eased with the roll-out of the vaccines, and people will be able to start enjoying breaks away.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment