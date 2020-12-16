THE actions of Claire Lucas’ “jealous and violent” partner Daniel Heath hindered a pathologist in assessing how she died, the inquest into her death heard today.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Wynne said CCTV showed that Heath was repeatedly in and out of her flat in Tang Hall, York, between the time when Claire, 25, a nursery worker, last contacted her friends and her body was found three days later.

“He must have known that Claire Lucas had deceased,” she told the Northallerton inquest.

She quoted Dr Jennifer Bolton’s report in which the pathologist said it had been extremely difficult to establish the cause of death because of the state of Claire’s body by the time she held a post mortem on July 3, 2018.

The detective chief inspector also said that though it was a very warm weekend, the windows of the flat were closed against Claire’s normal practice, and she was found lying under a duvet on her bed.

Heath was the only person with a key to the flat, she said. “Despite an extensive investigation, we found no evidence to support a criminal charge of murder or assault,” she said.

PC Annabelle Lumley-Holmes, in a statement read to the jury, said Claire was last in contact with her friends at 9pm on June 30, 2018.

When she didn’t turn up for work on July 2 as normal, her boss and her family contacted police and she went to the flat, where she found Claire’s body. Claire was declared dead at the scene.

Heath, 37, was charged with concealing Claire’s death and stealing £200 from her by using her card after she died. He denied the charges and died in August 2019 while awaiting trial at York Crown Court.

The inquest heard that at the time of her death, he had been sharing her flat in Fourth Avenue.

The pathologist’s report said she found no signs of injury or disease that could have caused the death. There were signs that Claire had used cocaine shortly before her death.

Scientific investigations revealed that she may have been an occasional user of cocaine.

Assistant coroner Richard Watson recorded a finding that she had died through drug use.

“It is tragic someone lost their life to drugs at such an early age,” he said as he extended his condolences to her family.

Claire’ brother Adrian Bulmer, in a statement read to the inquest, said Heath had stalked Claire in June 2017 during a period when they had broken up and she had told her brother of violence she had suffered at Mr Heath’s hand and shown him bruises. Claire had told him Heath was jealous and paranoid that she may be seeing someone else, though Mr Bulmer didn’t believe she was.