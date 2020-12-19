IF you've never been to Yearsley Woods, then you're in for a treat - weather permitting, of course.

No,we're not talking about a small patch of trees beside the River Foss in York.

This is a proper forest woodland in the Howardian Hills 10 miles or so north of the city. It gets its name from the tiny hamlet of Yearsley, near Ampleforth. And it is glorious.

The woods aren't, perhaps, that ancient. Most of the trees are Forestry Commission plantations that date from the 20th century.

But there are pockets of traditional English woodland, too. And as Margaret Atherden points out in her wonderful new book 'Woodland Walks in North and West Yorkshire', the plantations overlie a hidden 18th century landscape which includes carriage drives, fish ponds, the site of a water mill - and even an old deer park.

This, combined with many spectacular viewpoints (the woods are, after all, in the hills, so there are plenty of ups and downs) means these woodlands never get boring.

I discovered them on a rare December day of glorious sunshine. And without Margaret's book, I would never have known they were there - or where to go, even once I got there.

Her guide led me to a convenient parking area just in the fringe of the woods, then down a steep logging path lined with sawn timber to the first of a series of fishponds. A short diversion led to the site of a long-vanished water mill.

From there, following Margaret's instructions, I skirted around the northern edge of the wood, with brilliant views across the Vale of Pickering to Ampleforth Abbey, before climbing up to the wooded top of the hills for more great views. Then it was down a steep muddy track back to the fishponds and, eventually, back to the car.

Throughout, Margaret's book was a brilliant guide.

The retired York St John University geography don wrote the book for conservation charity PLACE. She has spent the last three years strolling around 16 of the most beautiful woodlands in Yorkshire, accompanied by her six-year-old border terrier Bertie.

And the result is a guide to 16 of the best woodland walks you'll find anywhere. They include Skipwith Common near Escrick; Riccaldale Wood, near Helmsley, a hotspot for wildflowers and birds like the green woodpecker and nuthatch; and Goathland Wood, with its remains of old ironstone workings. And, of course, Yearsley Woods.

"These are some of my favourite walks, where you can get away from the bustle, discover archaeological sites, wildlife, fungi and rustic tranquillity,” Margaret explained.

The book is designed as a step-by-step guide. Down the edge of each left-hand page run clear directions. The rest of the book consists of photographs, maps - and a wonderfully wry but informative commentary by Margaret on what you'll see as you walk around.

As you walk down the logging track shortly after entering Yearsley Woods, for example, she comments on the plant life you can see.

"There are tall Scots pines on the right and Douglas fir on the left," she writes. "But (there is) also a fringe of deciduous trees, such as birch, ash, rowan, sycamore and oak.

"Alongside the track grow hogweed, common figwort, colts'-foot, oxeye daisy and bush vetch." Photos show you what to look out for.

About the fishponds, she comments: "It is possible that the ponds were medieval and were remodelled as part of the 18th century landscaping. The lake has a dam at the western end..."

Her suggested route around the woods (though there are numerous possible diversions or short cuts) takes in a view of Gilling Castle, which she says 'was owned by the Fairfax family, who were Roman Catholic recusants but survived the various persecutions of the Tudor and Stuart periods by keeping their heads down and having strong connections with important people'.

The walk was strenuous at times, and often quite muddy. But both at Yearsley and many of the other woods Margaret recommends, there are short cuts or easier alternatives. And what better as an antidote to the coronavirus blues than some fresh air and spectacular woodland scenery?

“Walks are a variety of lengths so there’s something for most people and each has a clear theme," Margaret said. "Trees often conceal treasures like signs of industries which have long since vanished, but which still offer a fascinating glimpse into the past. Often rich in wildlife, woods are the perfect place to de-stress in these troubled times.”

Margaret has previously written or co-authored other successful books, including one for Place in 2016 on winter walks, and another dedicated to North Yorkshire’s wildflowers.

Illustrated with colour pictures the book costs £12 including post and packaging.

It is available by emailing place@yorksj.ac.uk or by sending a cheque make out to PLACE to Dr Margaret Atherden, PLACE Office, c/o York St John University, Lord Mayor's Walk, York YO31 7EX.