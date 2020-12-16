A MAN allegedly exposed himself to members of the public in a North Yorkshire town.

The incident, which occurred near a pond close to the sandy banks of the River Nidd, off Bilton Lane, in Harrogate, was reported to the police at about 2.40pm on Tuesday.

Officers are asking people to come forward with possible sightings of the man or any suspicious behaviour along the riverbank or in nearby woodland, between 2pm and 4pm that day or recently.

It is believed the same man has been involved in other similar incidents this year, North Yorkshire Police said.

The man is described as white with a short dark-brown beard, aged in his 30s or 40s, about 6ft tall, muscular build, and he was wearing a mid-blue baseball cap.

Inspector Alex Langley, of the Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This is clearly very worrying and disturbing behaviour and we are doing all we can to locate the suspect.

“If anyone has information that could assist the investigation, please get in touch immediately so we can take action.

“It is always best to make a report straight away and to provide as much detail as possible about the location so we can target our searches. Ideally, this will include accurate data from smartphone maps or apps such as What3Words.

“In the meantime, police patrols have been stepped-up in the area to provide public reassurance while our enquiries are ongoing.”

If you can help the investigation in any way, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote reference number 12200232879 when providing details.